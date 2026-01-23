UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2026 Schedule Confirmed Following UP TET Date Change

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
10:36 AM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised its schedule for the Class 12 intermediate practical examinations.
The decision follows the postponement of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised its schedule for the Class 12 intermediate practical examinations and announced that the exams will now be conducted on January 29 and 30, 2026, as well. The decision follows the postponement of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026, which was previously scheduled to be held on these dates.

Initially, the UP Board had directed schools not to conduct the first phase of intermediate practical examinations on January 29 and 30 to prevent a clash with the UP TET. However, with the teacher eligibility test no longer scheduled in January, the board has permitted schools to include these two dates in the practical examination schedule.

UP TET Exam Date 2026 Out; UPESSC Releases Schedule for PGT, TGT and Asst Professor Tests
UP TET Exam Date 2026 Out; UPESSC Releases Schedule for PGT, TGT and Asst Professor Tests

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has now fixed the UP TET 2026 examination for July 2, 3 and 4. Earlier, the examination was announced for January 29 and 30 by the then newly appointed chairman and former Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar. The exam was subsequently postponed due to administrative and technical issues, prompting the UP Board to revisit its practical exam plan.

As per the official notification, the first phase of UP Board Class 12 practical examinations for 2026 will be conducted from January 24 to February 1. The second phase of practical exams is scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 9. Schools have been instructed to complete the assessments within the revised timelines.

Meanwhile, the UP Board has also confirmed the schedule for the theory examinations. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools and regularly check official updates from UPMSP to avoid any confusion regarding examination dates and procedures.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2026
10:37 AM
UP Board Exam 2026 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Practical exams TET Exam dates
