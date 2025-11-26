UP AYUSH Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment List Released; 98 Candidates Secure Seats

Summary A total of 98 candidates have been allotted seats in undergraduate AYUSH programmes, including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), across government and private colleges in the state Candidates can view the UP NEET AYUSH 2025 stray vacancy round 2 seat allotment result on the official website: upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in

The Directorate of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), Uttar Pradesh, has released the stray vacancy round 2 merit list-cum-allotment for UP AYUSH counselling 2025. A total of 98 candidates have been allotted seats in undergraduate AYUSH programmes, including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), across government and private colleges in the state.

Candidates can view the UP NEET AYUSH 2025 stray vacancy round 2 seat allotment result on the official website: upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in.

Shortlisted students must report to the designated nodal centre on November 27, between 10 am and 5 pm, for physical document verification. Failure to report will result in forfeiture of the entire security deposit. As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must further report to their respective colleges with original documents on November 27 and 28.

UP AYUSH Allotment Result 2025: Documents Required

NEET UG 2025 admit card

NEET UG 2025 scorecard

Class 10 admit card (if available), marksheet and certificate

Class 12 admit card (if available), marksheet and certificate

Domicile/Resident/Bonafide certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC, if applicable)

Passport-size photograph matching the NEET UG 2025 upload

Valid government-issued photo ID

Clear printouts of online registration and fee payment receipts

The authority has also clarified that candidates declared ineligible by the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC 2025) will not be permitted to participate in the UP NEET AYUSH counselling process.