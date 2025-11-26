NEET counselling

DME, Madhya Pradesh Revises MP NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
File Image

Summary
As per the updated timeline, the choice filling and choice locking window will now be open from November 29 to December 1, 2025, allowing candidates to edit and finalise their preferences through the candidate login portal
Earlier, the choice-filling process was slated to take place between November 9 and 11

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has announced a revised schedule for the MP NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling for admission to MD and MS programmes. As per the updated timeline, the choice filling and choice locking window will now be open from November 29 to December 1, 2025, allowing candidates to edit and finalise their preferences through the candidate login portal.

Earlier, the choice-filling process was slated to take place between November 9 and 11. The revision comes alongside the publication of updated vacancies for private medical colleges, released on November 26. Candidates may submit objections to these revised vacancies until 2 pm on November 27, following which the final vacancies will be published the same day.

The DME has clarified that candidates editing their choices must verify updates using an OTP; otherwise, the previously locked preferences will be considered for allotment. Additionally, exercising the option for upgradation at the time of college-level admission has been made mandatory. Candidates will retain the ability to modify their upgradation option through their login until December 10, 2025.

According to the revised counselling calendar, the round 1 allotment result will be declared on December 4. Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges for document verification and admission formalities between December 5 and 10 (6 pm). During the same period, students may also resign or cancel their admission online without the application of a seat-leaving bond.

MP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Schedule 2025

  • Publication of Revised Vacancies: November 26, 2025
  • Objections to Vacancies: November 26–27, 2025 (till 2 pm)
  • Final Vacancies After Objections: November 27, 2025
  • Choice Filling & Locking (with edit option): November 29 – December 1, 2025
  • Round 1 Allotment Result: December 4, 2025
  • Reporting at Allotted College: December 5 – 10, 2025 (till 6 pm)
  • Upgradation Option at College & Via Login: December 5 – 10, 2025
  • Resignation/Cancellation (No Bond Applicable): December 5 – 10, 2025
Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG MP NEET PG 2025
