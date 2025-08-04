University of Delhi To Publish Round 3 Upgraded Allocations Tomorrow- Check Dates Here

Summary Candidates participating in the admission process will be able to check the upgraded allocations on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in, once released The deadline for fee payment is August 7, 2025, till 4:59 pm

The University of Delhi is set to publish the upgraded allocations for round 3 of undergraduate admissions on August 5, 2025. Candidates participating in the admission process will be able to check the upgraded allocations on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in, once released.

As per the schedule, colleges will verify and approve the online applications by August 6, 2025 up to 4:59 PM. The deadline for fee payment is August 7, 2025, till 4:59 pm. The university will display vacant seats for mid-entry on August 8 at 5 pm, and candidates can apply for admission under the scheme on August 10, 2025, up to 4:59 pm. The CSAS round 3 seat allotment result for performance-based programmes (Music, BFA and PE, HE&S) and ward quota is set to be declared on August 13, 2025, at 5 pm.

Likewise, for round-I of CW, ECA and Sports seats, the seat allotment result will be released on August 15, 2025, at 5 pm. Candidates are required to accept the allotted seats on August 17 by 4:59 pm. The last date for fee payment is August 19, 2025, up to 4:59 pm.

DU UG 2025 Admissions: Steps to check upgraded allocations

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the upgraded allocations for third round. Enter your credentials to log in if required, and submit. Check the upgraded allocations list. Download and keep a printout for future reference