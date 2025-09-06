UNIRAJ B.Ed Part I & II Results 2025 Declared at result.uniraj.ac.in- Direct Links Here

Rajasthan University

Summary
Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now access their results on the official university website — result.uniraj.ac.in
In addition to the B.Ed results, Rajasthan University has also released results for several other undergraduate and postgraduate courses this week, including M.A, M.Sc, B.Com, and MBA programs

The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has announced the results for B.Ed Part I and Part II examinations 2025. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now access their results on the official university website — result.uniraj.ac.in.

The B.Ed Part I exams were conducted from July 2 to July 11, with sessions held from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, while the B.Ed Part II exams were held from July 4 to July 14, scheduled between 3:00 PM and 5:00 or 6:00 PM, depending on the subject. The university ensured the smooth conduct of the examinations at designated centers across Rajasthan.

In addition to the B.Ed results, Rajasthan University has also released results for several other undergraduate and postgraduate courses this week, including M.A, M.Sc, B.Com, and MBA programs. Students from these courses are advised to check the official website for their respective results.

UNIRAJ Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan University at result.uniraj.ac.in

2. Click on the course name link and a new page will open

3. Enter the required details and click on submit

4. Once done, your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

UNIRAJ BEd Part I Result 2025: Direct Link

UNIRAJ BEd Part II Result 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of their result for admission, verification, or job-related purposes. For any discrepancy or issue in accessing the result, students can contact the university's examination cell.

