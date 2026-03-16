UPSC CMSE 2026

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration Begins for 1358 Medical Officer Posts - Eligibility and Exam Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Mar 2026
11:32 AM

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Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online registration process for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2026.
Eligible candidates interested in joining the central government medical services can apply for a total of 1,358 vacancies through the official application portal.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online registration process for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2026. Eligible candidates interested in joining the central government medical services can apply for a total of 1,358 vacancies through the official application portal at upsconline.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the application window will remain available until March 31, 2026, up to 6 pm. Candidates who wish to participate in the recruitment process must complete their registration and submit the online application form within the specified deadline. The written examination for UPSC CMS 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2026.

Vacancy Details

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The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,358 medical officer vacancies across several departments of the central government. The positions include Medical Officers in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of the Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officers in the Railways, and General Duty Medical Officers under civic bodies such as the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

  • Category I - 864 vacancies
  • Category II - 494 vacancies

UPSC CMS 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the examination must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements set by the commission. Applicants should possess an MBBS degree from a recognised university. Those who have appeared for the final MBBS examination are also allowed to apply provisionally, provided they meet the required conditions at later stages of the recruitment process.

The general upper age limit for candidates is 32 years. However, age relaxation is provided for candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Government of India.

Steps to Apply for UPSC CMS 2026

The application process for the Combined Medical Services Examination is conducted entirely online. Candidates must first visit the official UPSC application portal at upsconline.nic.in and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if they have not registered earlier.

After completing the registration, applicants need to log in to the portal and fill in the required personal, educational, and contact details in the application form. Candidates must also upload the necessary documents, including a recent photograph and signature, in the specified format. Following this, the application fee must be paid online before submitting the form.

Once the application is successfully submitted, candidates should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The UPSC Combined Medical Services examination is conducted every year to recruit qualified doctors for various central government medical services. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process, which includes a personality test before final selection.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 16 Mar 2026
11:32 AM
UPSC CMSE 2026 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Medical Service Examination Registration
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