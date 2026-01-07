Book fair

UGC to Organise New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 from January 10 to 18 at Bharat Mandapam- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
15:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The book fair will be organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) India, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education
As per the UGC notification, higher education institutions and other bodies under the Ministry of Education can participate in the fair by setting up stalls within the Ministry of Education Pavilion

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will organise the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026 from January 10 to January 18 at Bharat Mandapam, according to an official notice.

The book fair will be organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) India, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education. The event is expected to bring together publishers, academic institutions, students, and readers from across the country.

As per the UGC notification, higher education institutions and other bodies under the Ministry of Education can participate in the fair by setting up stalls within the Ministry of Education Pavilion. These stalls will provide institutions an opportunity to showcase their academic achievements, innovations, publications, research work, and other related materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to have a dedicated pavilion for academic institutions in the 2026 edition was taken based on the experience of the 2025 edition of the book fair. It was decided that all academic institutions and autonomous bodies functioning under the Ministry of Education may participate collectively under a pavilion dedicated to the ministry.

UGC has also urged all higher education institutions (HEIs) to disseminate information about the event among students and faculty members and encourage them to visit the book fair.

The New Delhi World Book Fair is one of the largest literary events in the country and serves as a platform to promote reading, academic exchange, and intellectual engagement.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
15:45 PM
Book fair New Delhi New Delhi World Book Fair
Similar stories
AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025: 1.74 Lakh Pass; UP Tops in Numbers, TN-Puducherry Achieve 86.49. . .

ICSI

ICSI Activates CSEET 2026 Mock Test Link Ahead of January 10 Exam; Know Instructions . . .

IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Expected Today; Exam to Be Held in February

Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Declares AIBE XX Result 2025, Pass Percentage Stands at 69.21%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025: 1.74 Lakh Pass; UP Tops in Numbers, TN-Puducherry Achieve 86.49. . .

ICSI

ICSI Activates CSEET 2026 Mock Test Link Ahead of January 10 Exam; Know Instructions . . .

IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Expected Today; Exam to Be Held in February

Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Declares AIBE XX Result 2025, Pass Percentage Stands at 69.21%

NEET counselling

BFUHS Extends Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration; Know Last Date He. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2026 via CUET: Class 12 Subject Rule Retained; Check CSAS Key Update. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality