UGC to Organise New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 from January 10 to 18 at Bharat Mandapam- Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will organise the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026 from January 10 to January 18 at Bharat Mandapam, according to an official notice.

The book fair will be organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) India, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education. The event is expected to bring together publishers, academic institutions, students, and readers from across the country.

As per the UGC notification, higher education institutions and other bodies under the Ministry of Education can participate in the fair by setting up stalls within the Ministry of Education Pavilion. These stalls will provide institutions an opportunity to showcase their academic achievements, innovations, publications, research work, and other related materials.

The decision to have a dedicated pavilion for academic institutions in the 2026 edition was taken based on the experience of the 2025 edition of the book fair. It was decided that all academic institutions and autonomous bodies functioning under the Ministry of Education may participate collectively under a pavilion dedicated to the ministry.

UGC has also urged all higher education institutions (HEIs) to disseminate information about the event among students and faculty members and encourage them to visit the book fair.

The New Delhi World Book Fair is one of the largest literary events in the country and serves as a platform to promote reading, academic exchange, and intellectual engagement.