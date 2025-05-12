UGC

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2025
15:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
According to the schedule, the correction window will open from May 14 to 15, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 or UGC NET June 2025 today, May 12. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the correction window will open from May 14 to 15, 2025. UGC NET June exam 2025 will be conducted from June 21 to 30, 2025.

UGC NET June 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 registration link
  3. Register and fill in the application form
  4. Pay the required fees and submit
  5. Take a printout of the same for future use

UGC NET June 2025 Registration: Direct Link

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2025, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For further clarification related to the UGC – NET June 2025, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates,” reads the official notice.

Last updated on 12 May 2025
15:54 PM
UGC UGC NET 2025 UGC NET NTA
Similar stories
Haryana Schools

HBSE Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Results 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Know Latest Details. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 - Check Digilocker and Pass Percentage Updates

Railway recruitment

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for Assistant Loco Pilot Extended- Check Last . . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Results Declared: Check Toppers List and Rank Card Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MSIT

MSIT Kolkata Hosts Inter College Music Fest Vocations 9.0- A Celebration of Music, Ar. . .

Haryana Schools

HBSE Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Results 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Know Latest Details. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 - Check Digilocker and Pass Percentage Updates

Railway recruitment

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for Assistant Loco Pilot Extended- Check Last . . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Results Declared: Check Toppers List and Rank Card Details

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality