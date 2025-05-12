UGC NET June 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in According to the schedule, the correction window will open from May 14 to 15, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 or UGC NET June 2025 today, May 12. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the correction window will open from May 14 to 15, 2025. UGC NET June exam 2025 will be conducted from June 21 to 30, 2025.

UGC NET June 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 registration link Register and fill in the application form Pay the required fees and submit Take a printout of the same for future use

UGC NET June 2025 Registration: Direct Link

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2025, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For further clarification related to the UGC – NET June 2025, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates,” reads the official notice.