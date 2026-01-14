Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet Out - UBSE Releases Subject Wise Detailed Schedule

Summary The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the examination schedule for the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. The Uttarakhand Board has advised students to carefully check the subject-wise schedule and make note of their examination dates well in advance.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the examination schedule for the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. As per the notification, the Class 12 theory examinations will be conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations are expected to be held from February 23 to March 23, according to multiple media reports.

Before the commencement of the theory examinations, UBSE will conduct practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The practical exams are scheduled to take place between January 16 and February 15, 2026, at the respective schools and designated examination centres. Candidates have been advised to coordinate with their schools for subject-wise practical exam schedules.

Class 12 Exam Dates 2026

According to the official date sheet, the Class 12 examinations will begin with Drawing and Painting on February 21. Hindi and Agriculture Hindi papers will be held on February 23, followed by Hindustani Music subjects on February 24. Biology is scheduled for February 25, Economics on February 26, and subjects including Psychology, Sociology and Mathematics on February 28.

Major papers such as Physics and Political Science will be conducted on March 6, Commercial Trades on March 7, Chemistry and Sociology on March 9, and English on March 11 and 18. Geography, Accountancy and related agricultural subjects will be held on March 12, while History and Business Studies are scheduled for March 16. The examinations will conclude on March 20 with Sanskrit, Urdu and Punjabi papers.

Class 10 Exam Dates 2026

For Class 10 students, the examinations are set to begin on February 23 with Hindustani Music (Melodic) and Typing. Hindi will be held on February 24, followed by Mathematics on February 27 and Home Science subjects on February 28. Science is scheduled for March 7, Punjabi, Bengali, English on March 9, while Social Science will be conducted on March 11.

Language papers including English, Urdu, Punjabi, and Bengali are spread across March. Information Technology will be conducted on March 18. The examinations will conclude on March 23 with Hindustani Music (Vocal and Percussion).

The Uttarakhand Board has advised students to carefully check the subject-wise schedule and make note of their examination dates well in advance. Candidates are also encouraged to regularly visit the official UBSE website for any updates or changes related to the UK Board examinations 2026.