TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025 Released at tspsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2025
18:44 PM

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the result can check the official website at tspsc.gov.in
TSPSC Group 2 Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 in the forenoon and afternoon, and papers 3 and 4 took place on December 16 in the forenoon and afternoon

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) published the group 2 results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the result can check the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 exam was held in four sessions. Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 in the forenoon and afternoon, and papers 3 and 4 took place on December 16 in the forenoon and afternoon in 33 districts and 1368 exam centers of the state. The objection window opened on January 18 and closed on January 22.

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website- tspsc.gov.in
  2. Open the result (GRL) link for group 2 services displayed on the home page
  3. Download the PDF and check the result
  4. Take a printout of the same for future reference

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 11 Mar 2025
18:45 PM
TSPSC Results out
