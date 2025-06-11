TS LAWCET 2025 Preliminary Answer Key OUT at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Challenge Till June 13

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam will now be able to download the answer key from the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in The final answer key and the results will be tentatively released on June 25, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the preliminary answer key for TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will now be able to download the answer key from the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Along with the TS LAWCET 2025 preliminary answer key, the council has also released the response sheets and question paper. Candidates who want to challenge the answer key can file objections till June 13, 2025. The final answer key and the results will be tentatively released on June 25, 2025.

As per the schedule, the TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 examination took place on June 6, 2025.

TS LAWCET 2025, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in On the home page, click on the link to download the TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025 Enter your credentials to log in and submit Your Answer Key will be displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the hall ticket for further reference

