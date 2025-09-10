TSCHE Issues TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule; Registration For LLB Begins Tomorrow

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply and pay fees on the official website- lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in The application fee for participating in TS LAWCET counselling is Rs 800 for General category candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the schedule for the second phase of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2025 counselling, for admission into three-year and five-year LLB programmes across the state.

As per the notification, Phase 2 registration will commence on September 11, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Schedule

Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of original certificates for verification (for those who have not registered in Phase I)- September 11 to 13, 2025

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail service (Phase II)- September 14, 2025

Exercising Web options (Phase II)- September 15 to 16, 2025

Edit of web options (Phase II)- September 17, 2025

List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and will be placed on the website (Phase II)- September 22, 2025

Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment receipt- September 23 to 27, 2025

The application fee for participating in TS LAWCET counselling is ₹800 for General category candidates and ₹500 for SC/ST candidates.

This second phase of counselling provides another opportunity for aspiring law students in Telangana to secure admission into top law colleges. TGCHE has urged all eligible candidates to follow the schedule closely and complete each step within the stipulated time to avoid disqualification.