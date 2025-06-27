TS SSC 2025
TS 10th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in- Direct Link Inside
Posted on 27 Jun 2025
16:22 PM
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana declared the results of TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025 today, June 27, 2025. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can download their results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the Telangana SSC or Class 10 supplementary examinations took place from June 2 to June 13, 2025, giving a chance to those students who sought to improve their Class 10th scores. This year, the overall pass percentage of 92.78 per cent was recorded for TS SSC 10th result 2025.
TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download
TS SSC 10th Result 2025: Direct Link