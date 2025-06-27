TS 10th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Summary Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can download their results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in As per the schedule, the Telangana SSC or Class 10 supplementary examinations took place from June 2 to June 13, 2025

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana declared the results of TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025 today, June 27, 2025. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can download their results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Telangana SSC or Class 10 supplementary examinations took place from June 2 to June 13, 2025, giving a chance to those students who sought to improve their Class 10th scores. This year, the overall pass percentage of 92.78 per cent was recorded for TS SSC 10th result 2025.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2025 Key in your credentials to log in, and submit Check the result displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference

TS SSC 10th Result 2025: Direct Link