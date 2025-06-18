Answer Key
TS PGECET 2025 Answer Key Released For Some Courses- Raise Objections Till June 19
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
17:29 PM
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2025 provisional answer key for some courses. Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in.
Courses for which the provisional answer key has been released are: GG / PY / CE / EE / FT / AS. Along with the answer key, the council has also displayed candidates' responses and master question papers.
TS PGECET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download
Candidates who have objections to the provisional key can challenge up to 5 pm on June 19, the council said. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.