Coal India Signs MoU to Upgrade 76 Eklavya Schools - Over 30K Tribal Students to Benefit

The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Tuesday signed an agreement with Coal India Limited (CIL) to upgrade infrastructure and strengthen capacity in 76 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CIL and the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, a Section 8 company under the ministry, in the presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Under the project, CIL has sanctioned Rs 10 crore from its corporate social responsibility funds to provide 1,200 computers with UPS units, 110 tablets, 420 sanitary pad vending machines, 420 sanitary pad incinerators and career counselling for over 6,200 students of Classes 10 and 12.

The ministry, in a statement, said the initiative is expected to benefit more than 30,000 tribal students and marks a major step towards inclusive and technology-driven education.

Oram welcomed CIL's support and expressed confidence that more companies will extend similar help for tribal education and development.

Reddy said the collaboration would widen the impact of CIL's CSR focus on education, healthcare, women's empowerment and livelihood promotion.

Currently, 479 EMRS are functional across the country, providing education, nutrition, healthcare and overall development opportunities for tribal children, the ministry said.

