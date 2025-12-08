SSC, Intermediate March–April 2026 Session: TOSS Releases Exam Fee Submission Schedule

Summary The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the detailed schedule for payment of examination fees for the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Examinations. Students can complete their fee payment through the official TOSS website, Mee Seva centres, or TG Online Centres, which are available across Telangana.

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the detailed schedule for payment of examination fees for the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Examinations scheduled for March and April 2026. The Society has advised all eligible learners to follow the prescribed deadlines strictly to avoid fines or the risk of being unable to appear for the examinations. Students can complete their fee payment through the official TOSS website, Mee Seva centres, or TG Online Centres, which are available across Telangana.

According to the official timetable, students can remit their examination fees without any late fine from December 8 to December 18, 2025. Payments made between December 19 and December 28, 2025, will attract a fine of ₹25 per paper. A fine of ₹50 per paper will be applicable for fee payments made from December 29, 2025, to January 7, 2026. For those requiring last-minute processing, the Tatkal option will be available from January 8 to January 17, 2026, with an additional charge of ₹1,000 over the regular fee. TOSS has also clarified that if any scheduled fee payment day is declared a public holiday, the next working day will automatically be treated as the due date.

The Society has emphasised that payment of examination fees must be completed only through online methods, and traditional payment modes such as Challan or Demand Draft will not be accepted. Students are urged to utilise the designated digital portals—TOSS website, Mee Seva, and TG Online Centres—to ensure a smooth and valid transaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOSS has also cautioned candidates against paying any amount beyond the prescribed fee, as no refunds will be issued for excess payments. In case of uncertainties regarding fee details or submission procedures, learners are advised to visit the official TOSS website or seek guidance from their Accredited Institution (AI) coordinator or district coordinator to ensure timely and error-free registration for the March–April 2026 examinations.