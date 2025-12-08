CLAT 2026 Answer Key Release Date Announced - Check Result and Dec 7 Exam Highlights

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) for undergraduate (LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) admissions on December 7. With the release of the provisional answer key approaching, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) for undergraduate (LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) admissions on December 7. As per the official schedule, the provisional CLAT 2026 answer key will be released on December 10 at 5 PM, after which candidates will be allowed to submit objections until December 12 at 5 PM.

This year’s CLAT was conducted across 156 examination centres spanning 25 States, 93 cities, and 4 Union Territories, where 92,344 candidates registered (75,009 for UG and 17, 335 for PG). All 25 NLUs will use CLAT scores for admission to their BA LLB and LLM programmes through a centralised counselling process.

For CLAT 2026, the question paper carried 120 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. As per the marking scheme, 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. Candidates had two hours (2 PM to 4 PM) to complete the test, while PwD candidates were provided an additional 40 minutes as per examination guidelines. Candidates assigned to the Lucknow exam centre were informed of a venue change, with their centre shifted to Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the declaration of results, qualified candidates must register again for CLAT UG and PG counselling, during which they will be allowed to submit up to 15 preferences in every counselling round. The counselling fee remains unchanged at ₹30,000 for general category students and ₹20,000 for SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates.

Last year, many aspirants had raised concerns over the “unreasonable” objection fee of ₹1,000 per question, urging the Consortium to reconsider the structure. This year, student representatives reiterated the request, seeking a reduction in the current application fee of ₹ 4,000 for general and ₹3,500 for reserved categories. However, the Consortium has not issued any update regarding changes to the fee structure.

With the release of the provisional answer key approaching, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly, verify responses carefully, and file objections, if necessary, within the stipulated timeline.