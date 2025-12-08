AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling Begins for Over 32,000 Qualified Candidates; All Dates

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially begun the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2026 counselling. A total of 32,374 qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the admission procedure.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially begun the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2026 counselling. A total of 32,374 qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the admission procedure for postgraduate medical programmes under various Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

However, the institute has clarified that OBC and EWS candidates who have secured a rank lower than the unreserved (UR) category cut-off and fail to produce valid category certificates will not be permitted to take part in the counselling process.

The INI CET counselling will facilitate admissions to PG medical programmes including MD, MS, 6-year DM, 6-year MCh, and MDS offered by AIIMS institutions, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum. Notably, an RTI response last year revealed that 160 PG seats remained unfilled, with 48 seats officially vacant across several AIIMS campuses and JIPMER.

For AIIMS and JIPMER, seat allocation will follow the dynamic roster point system, with detailed allocation guidelines to be released separately. The Ministry has confirmed that no seats are available under institute preference at NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, or SCTIMST Trivandrum for this cycle.

Counselling Schedule

Mock Round

Exercising of choices: December 6 to 9 (up to 5 PM)

Mock round seat allocation: December 11, 2025

Round 1

Choice filling for Round 1: December 12 to 13, 2025

Seat allotment result: December 18

Online acceptance of allotted seat: December 19 (11 AM) to 24 (5 PM)

Reporting & document submission: December 19 (11 AM) to 24 (5 PM)

Round 2

Seat allotment result: January 9, 2026

Online acceptance of allotted seat: January 10 (11 AM) to January 15 (5 PM)

Reporting & document submission: January 10 (11 AM) to January 15 (5 PM)

Candidates who are allotted seats in any round must complete the online acceptance process, followed by document verification and security deposit submission, within the stipulated deadlines to secure admission.

With the counselling process now underway, AIIMS Delhi has advised all eligible applicants to carefully review instructions, upload valid documents, and participate in the choice-filling rounds to ensure smooth completion of their INI CET January 2026 admissions.