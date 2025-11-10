TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Today at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Summary Candidates who wish to make corrections to their submitted applications can do so through the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in According to the official notice, only those candidates who have paid the application fee and successfully submitted their online forms are eligible to make changes

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will close the application correction window for TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 today, November 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections to their submitted applications can do so through the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

According to the official notice, only those candidates who have paid the application fee and successfully submitted their online forms are eligible to make changes. However, certain details — including Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, and Mobile Number — cannot be edited under any circumstances.

TNUSRB SI Application 2025: Steps to Make Changes

Visit the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Click on the “TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 Correction Window” link. Log in using your credentials. Make the necessary corrections and click Submit. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The TNUSRB SI recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,299 Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police posts across Tamil Nadu. The registration process began on April 7 and concluded on May 3, 2025.

The selection process includes a Tamil Language Eligibility Test (100 marks), followed by a main written examination, physical efficiency test, and viva-voce. Candidates are advised to complete their corrections before the deadline to avoid disqualification or data discrepancies.