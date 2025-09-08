TNTET Registration 2025 Concludes Today at trb.tn.gov.in- Direct Link to Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in As per the schedule, the TNTET exam will be held on November 15 and 16, 2025. Paper I will be held on November 15 and Paper II will be held on November 16

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu is set to conclude the registration process for TNTET 2025 on September 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Tamilnadu Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the TNTET exam will be held on November 15 and 16, 2025. Paper I will be held on November 15 and Paper II will be held on November 16. The correction window will open on September 9 and will close on September 11, 2025.

TN TET Registration 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in

2. Click on the TNTET 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The examination fee is Rs 600 for each application for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons. For SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons the examination fee for each application is Rs 300.

TN TET Registration 2025: Direct Link