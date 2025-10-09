TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025 Begins at tnpsc.gov.in; Apply by November 5

Summary This recruitment drive is being conducted for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group VA Services. Eligible candidates can apply through the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 5, 2025, and the application correction window will be available from November 10 to November 12, 2025

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially started the registration process for the TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive is being conducted for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group VA Services. Eligible candidates can apply through the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 5, 2025, and the application correction window will be available from November 10 to November 12, 2025.

TNPSC Group V Exam 2025: Key Dates

The TNPSC Group V 2025 exam is scheduled for December 21, 2025, and will be held in two sessions:

Paper 1: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Section Officer: 22 posts

2. Assistant Section Officer: 3 posts

3. Assistant: 7 posts

TNPSC Group V Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the Group V Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage

Register via One-Time Registration (OTR) if not done previously

Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit and download the confirmation for future reference

TNPSC Group V Registration 2025: Direct Link

The one time registration fee is Rs 150. Successfully registered One Time Registration is valid for five years from the date of registration. The examination fee of Rs.100/- should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, syllabus, and instructions in the official notification before applying. The recruitment is expected to attract a large number of aspirants seeking Tamil Nadu government jobs.