TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Prelims 2025 Results Awaited; Check Updates at tnpsc.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
15:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website — tnpsc.gov.in
The TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam, held on July 12, 2025, aims to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across various posts in the state government

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is yet to announce the Group 4 Preliminary Examination 2025 results. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam, held on July 12, 2025, aims to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across various posts in the state government. The written examination comprised 200 objective-type questions, with a total duration of three hours.

Following the exam, TNPSC had released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates. These objections are currently under review. The final result will be prepared based on the finalised answer key, which takes into account valid corrections raised by the candidates during the objection window.

ADVERTISEMENT

TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Results 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in
  2. Navigate to the Exam Dashboard, then click on Group IV Services
  3. Click the link for Group IV Services Result
  4. Log in using your credentials (such as registration number and date of birth)
  5. TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Results 2025 will appear on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for result-related updates. Once the results are declared, the commission is expected to release details regarding the next stage of the selection process, including document verification and counselling schedules.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
15:24 PM
TNPSC preliminary examination Results out
Similar stories
APPSC

APPSC Invites Applications for 413 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply by October 10

Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Steps, Fee and Exam Dates

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode to Close CAT 2025 Registration Tomorrow; Apply Link Inside

Punjab government

Punjab Clarifies 1% NEET UG 2025 Quota for J&K Migrants in Private Medical Colleges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APPSC

APPSC Invites Applications for 413 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply by October 10

Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Steps, Fee and Exam Dates

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode to Close CAT 2025 Registration Tomorrow; Apply Link Inside

Punjab government

Punjab Clarifies 1% NEET UG 2025 Quota for J&K Migrants in Private Medical Colleges

Staff Selection Commission

Lakhs of Candidates Wait as SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card Release Gets Delayed Just Before . . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today for 724 Vacant Seats- Know. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality