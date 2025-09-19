TNPSC Group 4 Prelims 2025 Results Awaited; Check Updates at tnpsc.gov.in

Summary Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website — tnpsc.gov.in The TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam, held on July 12, 2025, aims to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across various posts in the state government

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is yet to announce the Group 4 Preliminary Examination 2025 results. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam, held on July 12, 2025, aims to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across various posts in the state government. The written examination comprised 200 objective-type questions, with a total duration of three hours.

Following the exam, TNPSC had released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates. These objections are currently under review. The final result will be prepared based on the finalised answer key, which takes into account valid corrections raised by the candidates during the objection window.

ADVERTISEMENT

TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Results 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in Navigate to the Exam Dashboard, then click on Group IV Services Click the link for Group IV Services Result Log in using your credentials (such as registration number and date of birth) TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Results 2025 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for result-related updates. Once the results are declared, the commission is expected to release details regarding the next stage of the selection process, including document verification and counselling schedules.