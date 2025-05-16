TN 11th Result 2025 OUT at tnresults.nic.in- Details to Download from DigiLocker Here

Summary Students who have appeared for the Class 11 examination can check the results through the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in As per the schedule, Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations announced TN HSE Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Class 11 examination can check the results through the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

The TN HSE exam results will be sent to the mobile phone number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the school they attend, and to the mobile phone number provided while applying online for private exams, via SMS.

As per the schedule, Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025.

A total of 92.09% students were declared pass this year, while the pass rate of last year was at 91.17%. The TN Class 11 overall pass percentage improved by 0.92 points compared to last year. As per the district-wise performance, Ariyalur emerged as the best performer with a pass percentage of 97.76%, followed by Erode 96.97% and Virudhunagar at 96.23%. The remaining two in the top 5 districts are Coimbatore (95.77%) and Thoothukudi (95.07%).

TN 11th Results 2025: Steps to download from DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker official website- results.digilocker.gov.in Click on the “State Board Of School Examinations Tamil Nadu Class XI 2025 Results Now Available!” The TN 11th result link 2025 will be displayed Enter the registration number and date of birth Submit the login credentials TN HSE +1 marksheet PDF will be displayed on the screen Download and save it for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.