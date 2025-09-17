TS ICET 2025 Final Phase Web Option Entry Window Closes Today - Check Seat Allotment Date

Summary The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ICET) 2025 counselling web options entry window is set to close today, September 17. This marks the final opportunity for qualified candidates who wish to secure admission into MBA/MCA courses to select their preferences before the seat allotment process begins.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ICET) 2025 counselling web options entry window is set to close today, September 17. This marks the final opportunity for qualified candidates who wish to secure admission into MBA/MCA courses to select their preferences before the seat allotment process begins.

How to Enter Options and Preferences

Visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in.

Generate the password by clicking on the ‘Candidates Registration’ link.

Following password generation, log in with the required details.

Select preferred colleges and courses based on your rank and availability.

Once satisfied with your selections, lock in the choices.

Take a printout of your final saved options for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to exercise as many options as possible to increase their chances of securing a seat in their desired college and course. If needed, candidates can add/modify the already entered options of their preferred colleges and courses, prioritising them according to their choice. However, once the window closes, no further changes will be possible.

According to the recent revised schedule, the Telangana Council of Higher Education will publish the final phase seat allotment result by September 20, 2025.