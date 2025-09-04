TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out - Link and Next Round Details

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad, has announced the TS Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2025 counselling phase 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official portal — pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad, has announced the TS Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2025 counselling phase 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official portal — pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in — using their hall ticket number along with TS PGECET rank or valid GATE/GPAT scores.

According to the schedule, college reporting for phase 1 admissions will continue till September 10, 2025. Candidates allotted seats are required to download their allotment letter, pay the prescribed fee, and report to the allotted institute with original documents to confirm their admissions.

Eligibility for Phase 2 Counselling

TGCHE has also outlined eligibility for the second phase of TS PGECET counselling 2025. Candidates who can participate include:

Those allotted seats in phase 1, but seeking admission in another college

Candidates who registered but did not secure any allotment in phase 1

Fresh candidates who missed the first round of counselling

Candidates allotted seats in phase 1, but who did not pay the admission fee or report to the allotted institute

The TS PGECET 2025 results were announced on June 26, and phase 1 counselling began on August 1. Dates for the upcoming rounds of counselling will be announced soon by TGCHE.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.