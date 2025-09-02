TS ICET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Link and Final Phase Schedule

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the first phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website, tgicet.nic.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the first phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website, tgicet.nic.in, by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth as per the SSC marks memo.

The allotment process has been conducted based on candidates’ rank in the ICET exam and the options exercised during counselling. Those allotted seats in the first phase must pay the admission fee and complete self-reporting at their respective colleges by September 5, 2025. Failure to pay within the given timeline will result in automatic cancellation of the provisional allotment.

Steps to check TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website tgicet.nic.in Click on the ‘Candidates Login ’ link Enter your login credentials. View and download your allotment result for reference

For candidates who missed the first phase or in case of vacant seats, TGCHE will conduct the final phase of counselling from September 8, 2025. The process will begin with online filing of basic details, payment of processing fees, and slot booking for certificate verification. The provisional allotment of seats for the final phase will be declared on or before September 13, 2025.

Find the direct seat allotment link here.