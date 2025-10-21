RRB NTPC 2025 - Registration Begins for 5810 Graduate Posts; Steps, Eligibility & Vacancy

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially opened the application process for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2025-26. This year, a total of 5,810 vacancies have been announced across various NTPC graduate positions.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially opened the application process for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2025-26. This year, a total of 5,810 vacancies have been announced across various NTPC graduate positions.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Posts: Candidates must hold a degree from a recognized university.

Undergraduate Posts: Candidates should have cleared their 12th standard or equivalent.

Age Limit: Typically between 18 and 33 years, with relaxations for reserved categories.

Eligible candidates are advised to carefully review the official RRB notification to understand post-wise eligibility, required documents, and detailed instructions.

How to Apply

Visit the regional RRB official websites.

Click on the application link on the homepage.

Fill in basic details to receive a registration number and password.

Complete the application form by entering personal information, educational qualifications, category, and post preferences.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required application fee.

Verify all details carefully and submit the application before the deadline.

Detailed Vacancy (All RRBs)

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor - 161

Station Master - 615

Goods Train Manager - 3416

Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist - 921

Senior Clerk Cum Typist - 638

Traffic Assistant - 59

The selection process for the RRB NTPC exam involves Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by skill or typing tests for certain posts. Candidates must ensure they meet the educational qualifications, age limits, and citizenship requirements specified in the official notification to avoid disqualification.