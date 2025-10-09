TGCHE Begins TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling for Pharmacy Courses; Detailed Schedule Here

Summary Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process by visiting the official portal at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in Candidates allotted a seat in the counselling round must report to the allotted college within the stipulated time and submit all original certificates along with the tuition fee receipt

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad has officially started the Phase 1 counselling process for TS PGECET 2025 admissions into pharmacy courses. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process by visiting the official portal at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

As part of the counselling procedure, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee. The fee is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, while all other candidates must pay Rs 1,200.

During document verification, if any discrepancy or objection is raised by the verification officer regarding incorrect, irrelevant, or improperly uploaded certificates, candidates will be required to respond promptly and re-upload the correct documents to proceed further in the admission process.

TS PGECET 2025 Pharmacy Counselling: Key Dates

Registration Start Date: October 11

Verified List Display & Correction Call (via email): October 13

Web Option Entry: October 14 to 15

Display of Provisional Allotment List: October 21

Reporting to Colleges with Documents & Fee Receipt: October 25

Candidates allotted a seat in the counselling round must report to the allotted college within the stipulated time and submit all original certificates along with the tuition fee receipt. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the seat and cancellation of admission.

The counselling process provides an essential pathway for pharmacy aspirants in Telangana to secure admission into postgraduate courses based on their TS PGECET 2025 ranks.