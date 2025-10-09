SSC

SSC CGL Re-exam Admit Card 2025 Expected Today; Check Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
15:17 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL Tier-1 Re-exam Admit Card 2025 today, October 9, 2025. Candidates whose exams have been rescheduled can download their admit cards and city intimation slips from the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

The CGL Tier-1 re-examination will be conducted on October 14, 2025, at selected centres across the country. The re-exam is being held for candidates affected by administrative or technical issues during the original exam dates.

The original SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2025 was held between September 12 and 26, across 255 centres in 126 cities. Out of approximately 28 lakh registered candidates, around 13.5 lakh appeared for the examination.

SSC CGL Re-exam Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Login’ link
  3. Enter your registration number and password
  4. The city intimation slip and admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download and print a copy for the exam

Candidates must carry a printed admit card, along with a valid photo ID, to the exam centre. Entry without these documents will not be permitted.

Meanwhile, SSC has also announced that the CGL Tier-1 answer key will be released on October 15, 2025, following the re-exam. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question through the official portal.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination is one of the largest competitive recruitment exams in India, offering job opportunities in various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments.

Last updated on 09 Oct 2025
15:17 PM
