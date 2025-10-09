New India Assurance Company Limited

NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 Declared for Phase 1 Exam; Mains Scheduled on October 29

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
16:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 14, 2025, can now check their results by visiting the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in
Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Phase 2 (Mains) examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2025

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has officially declared the NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) Result 2025 for the Phase 1 preliminary exam today, October 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 14, 2025, can now check their results by visiting the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Phase 2 (Mains) examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 550 Administrative Officer positions across multiple specializations, including Generalists, Legal Specialists, Risk Engineers, Automobile Engineers, Accounts, Health, IT Specialists, Business Analysts, Company Secretaries, and Actuarial Specialists.

NIACL AO Result 2025: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official NIACL website: newindia.co.in
  2. Click on the "Recruitment" tab on the homepage
  3. Select the link titled "NIACL AO Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist posts"
  4. The result page will open displaying the list of shortlisted candidates
  5. Download and save a copy for future reference

The company noted in its official notification:

“Though utmost care has been taken while preparing the list of shortlisted candidates, the Company reserves the right to rectify inadvertent errors, if any.”

NIACL will soon announce the date and venue for downloading the Phase 2 call letters on its official portal. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for updates related to admit cards, exam centre details, and other important instructions.

Last updated on 09 Oct 2025
16:05 PM
New India Assurance Company Limited NIACL Results out preliminary examination
Similar stories
Assam government

Assam HSLC 2026 Application Deadline Extended Due to Durga Puja Holidays- Read Notice. . .

SSC

SSC CGL Re-exam Admit Card 2025 Expected Today; Check Updates Here

Technical Education

Technovate Hubs by AICTE and CTE to Revolutionize India’s Tech Education

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Released for Class 10, 12; Download at sdmis.nios.ac.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam government

Assam HSLC 2026 Application Deadline Extended Due to Durga Puja Holidays- Read Notice. . .

SSC

SSC CGL Re-exam Admit Card 2025 Expected Today; Check Updates Here

Technical Education

Technovate Hubs by AICTE and CTE to Revolutionize India’s Tech Education

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Released for Class 10, 12; Download at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Assam govt

SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow; Read Key Updates Here

Pharmacy

TGCHE Begins TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling for Pharmacy Courses; Detailed Schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality