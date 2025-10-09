NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 Declared for Phase 1 Exam; Mains Scheduled on October 29

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 14, 2025, can now check their results by visiting the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Phase 2 (Mains) examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2025

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has officially declared the NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) Result 2025 for the Phase 1 preliminary exam today, October 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 14, 2025, can now check their results by visiting the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Phase 2 (Mains) examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 550 Administrative Officer positions across multiple specializations, including Generalists, Legal Specialists, Risk Engineers, Automobile Engineers, Accounts, Health, IT Specialists, Business Analysts, Company Secretaries, and Actuarial Specialists.

NIACL AO Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official NIACL website: newindia.co.in Click on the "Recruitment" tab on the homepage Select the link titled "NIACL AO Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist posts" The result page will open displaying the list of shortlisted candidates Download and save a copy for future reference

The company noted in its official notification:

“Though utmost care has been taken while preparing the list of shortlisted candidates, the Company reserves the right to rectify inadvertent errors, if any.”

NIACL will soon announce the date and venue for downloading the Phase 2 call letters on its official portal. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for updates related to admit cards, exam centre details, and other important instructions.