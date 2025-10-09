Technovate Hubs by AICTE and CTE to Revolutionize India’s Tech Education

Summary In a landmark initiative aimed at transforming India’s technical education landscape, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has joined hands with the Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) to equip the nation’s youth with cutting-edge skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Cybersecurity. This collaboration, announced under the banner of India’s AI Mission, seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry while nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

This collaboration, announced under the banner of India’s AI Mission, seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry while nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. Central to this partnership is the creation of TECHNOVATE Hubs within AICTE’s Indovation Centres, which will serve as dynamic platforms connecting Centers of Excellence (CoEs) across higher education institutions through a hub-and-spoke model.

The first TECHNOVATE Hub will be launched at the AICTE Innovation Center in Jaipur, marking the beginning of a nationwide rollout. These hubs aim to empower colleges—including those in rural and suburban regions—with access to high-end IT infrastructure, global expertise, and mentorship opportunities. Through this initiative, AICTE and CTE envision building a robust ecosystem of skilled professionals ready to lead India’s Industry 4.0 revolution.

The TECHNOVATE Hubs will conduct advanced training programs offering hands-on technical learning, capacity building, and exposure to international standards. Faculty members, students, and start-ups will receive pro-bono mentorship from CTE’s network of global and domestic experts, guiding them in innovation, prototype development, and intellectual property protection.

Speaking on the collaboration, Professor TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, emphasised, “This collaboration paves the path for connecting knowledge, labs, and mentorship nationwide so our youth can build tomorrow’s solutions, making India a global leader in tech innovation.”

Echoing his sentiment, KA Alagarsamy, Director, CTE, said, “It enables academia and industry to co-create impactful innovations,” while Sairaman Srinivasan, Chief Strategy Officer, CTE, added, “TECHNOVATE delivers global-quality tools and inspiration locally, ensuring every student’s creativity can flourish.”

By merging academic excellence with real-world application, AICTE and CTE’s TECHNOVATE initiative promises to redefine the future of technical education in India — empowering the next generation of innovators to thrive in an AI-driven digital economy.