TS Inter Results 2026 For 1st, 2nd Year Students Soon; Over 9 Lakh Students Await Scores

Summary Candidates who appeared for the annual examinations will be able to access their results on the official website More than 9 lakh students are likely to check their results online by entering their hall ticket number, date of birth, class, and section on the login portal

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to declare the TS Intermediate 2026 results for both 1st and 2nd year students shortly. Candidates who appeared for the annual examinations will be able to access their results on the official website.

More than 9 lakh students are likely to check their results online by entering their hall ticket number, date of birth, class, and section on the login portal.

The TS Inter 1st year examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while the 2nd year exams took place between February 26 and March 18, 2026. The board will also release the overall pass percentage and other key statistics along with the results.

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TS Inter Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website

Click on the “Intermediate Annual Exam Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details

View and download your marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays once the results are announced.