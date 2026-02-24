Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: TGBIE Revises Reporting Time for 1st, 2nd Year Examinees!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
10:45 AM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced revision in reporting time for students appearing in the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026.
The move applies to both first-year and second-year candidates.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced a five-minute grace period for students appearing in the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. The move applies to both first-year and second-year candidates and is aimed at easing stress caused by unforeseen delays such as traffic congestion or transportation issues on exam days.

Under the revised guidelines, students will now be allowed to enter their examination centres up to 9.05 AM, instead of the earlier strict 9 AM deadline. The examination timing, however, remains unchanged from 9 AM to Noon.

The TS Intermediate first-year examinations are scheduled to begin on February 25, 2026. While the reporting and exam duration remain the same, the board has relaxed what was previously known as the ‘one-minute rule’. Earlier, the entry gates would close exactly at 9:00 AM. With the new directive, candidates arriving up to 9.05 AM will still be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Previously, the entry gate closing time was 9 AM. Under the revised schedule, the closing time has been extended to 9.05 AM. The board clarified that this decision has been taken to ensure that students are not deprived of the opportunity to appear for the examination due to minor delays beyond their control.

Despite the relaxation, TGBIE has strongly advised students to reach their respective examination centres by 8.45 AM.

The TS Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 will witness participation from a total of 9,97,075 registered students across the state. Of these, 4,89,126 are first-year students, while 5,07,949 are second-year candidates. The examinations will be conducted at 1,495 centres across Telangana.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
10:46 AM
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Intermediate Exam
