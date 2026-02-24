School Reopening

Schools Across Kashmir See Winter Break End in Phases; Check Class-Wise Reopening Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
10:25 AM

File Image

Summary
Schools across Kashmir resumed academic activities on Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12 following a winter vacation.
Schools across Kashmir resumed academic activities on Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12 following a winter vacation that lasted more than two months, officials confirmed. The reopening marks the end of the scheduled winter break for senior classes in both government and private institutions across the Valley.

According to the previously announced academic calendar, the winter vacation for Classes 9 to 12 was observed from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026. With the break concluding, senior secondary students returned to classrooms as educational activities restarted in the region.

Officials further stated that students from pre-primary to Class 8 will resume classes from March 2. The winter break for primary-level students had been scheduled earlier, with holidays beginning on November 26 last year and continuing until February 28 this year. Specifically, for Classes 1 to 8, the vacation period was from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The winter vacation schedule had been announced by the government in November, covering both government-run and private schools in Kashmir. The extended break is a routine measure taken annually in view of the harsh winter conditions in the region, which often disrupt regular school operations.

With the phased reopening now underway, educational institutions are set to resume normal academic activities as students return to classrooms after the prolonged winter recess.

