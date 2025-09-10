TGPSC Group-1 Mains: Re-evaluation or Re-examination? Check Telangana HC’s Directive

Summary The Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to re-evaluate the Group-1 Mains examination answer scripts. The ruling came after the court struck down the merit list that had been released on March 10, 2025.

The Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to re-evaluate the Group-1 Mains examination answer scripts. In case revaluation is not feasible, the court stated that the Mains exam will stand cancelled, and the commission must conduct the test afresh.

The ruling came after the court struck down the merit list that had been released on March 10, 2025, for the recruitment of 563 Group-1 vacancies. The development marks a major setback for thousands of aspirants who had been awaiting appointment letters.

Following the declaration of results, several candidates approached the High Court alleging irregularities in the evaluation process. Concerns were raised over a disproportionate number of top scorers belonging to only two centres, with many qualifiers reportedly from a single college. Petitioners also highlighted the absence of Telugu-medium invigilators and claimed that answer sheets written in Telugu were assessed by professors with expertise only in English. Allegations of opaque procedures and inadequate evaluation guidelines were also brought before the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, some top scorers filed counter-petitions opposing the cancellation of the merit list. The TGPSC, too, defended its process, asserting that evaluations were conducted fairly and that qualified bilingual examiners assessed the papers.

More than 21,000 candidates had appeared for the Group-1 Mains, held between October 21 and 27, 2024. With the matter under judicial consideration, the TGPSC had put the recruitment process on hold in April and refrained from issuing appointment letters, in line with the court’s directions.

The High Court had reserved its verdict earlier for July 7, 2025, but deferred the decision before issuing the latest directive. The commission now faces the task of re-evaluating or reconducting the exam to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.