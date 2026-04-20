TS ECET 2026 Application Deadline Extended; Check Late Fee Schedule and Exam Date

Summary The application deadline for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026 has been officially extended. The TS ECET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 15, 2026.

Osmania University has extended the application deadline for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026, offering candidates additional time to complete their registration process. Eligible applicants can now submit their forms without a late fee through the official portal until April 23, 2026.

The application process for TS ECET 2026 began on March 9, allowing diploma and BSc (Mathematics) candidates to apply for lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy programmes across Telangana. Candidates who miss the regular deadline can still apply by paying a late fee, with multiple slabs available. Applications can be submitted with a late fee of ₹500 until April 28, ₹1,000 until May 4, ₹2,500 until May 8, ₹5,000 until May 10, and ₹10,000 until May 12, 2026.

The application fee for TS ECET 2026 is set at ₹500 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PH categories, while all other applicants are required to pay ₹900. Payments can be made through online modes, including credit card, debit card, and internet banking.

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To complete the registration, candidates must visit the official TS ECET website, pay the application fee, and fill in their personal, academic, and qualifying examination details, including their Diploma or BSc hall ticket number. After uploading the required documents, applicants must submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

As per the official schedule, the correction window for submitted applications will be open from May 1 to May 5, 2026, allowing candidates to make necessary changes. The TS ECET 2026 hall tickets will be available for download from May 9.

The TS ECET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 15, 2026, in a single shift from 9 AM to Noon. The test will cover multiple engineering disciplines, including Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Civil Engineering (CIV), Mechanical Engineering (MEC), Chemical Engineering (CHE), Metallurgical Engineering (MET), Mining Engineering (MIN), Pharmacy (PHM), and Bio-Science (BSM).

Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the stipulated timelines and regularly check the official website for further updates related to the examination process.