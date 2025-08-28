TS PGLCET

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed: Revised Schedule to be Announced Soon

Posted on 28 Aug 2025
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the postponement of the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG PGLCET) 2025 counselling. Candidates aspiring for admission into postgraduate law programmes across Telangana are advised to keep a close watch on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in, for revised dates and further notifications.

The counselling registration, which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 25, 2025, has been deferred indefinitely. While the officials have not cited any specific reason for this delay, they have assured that the updated counselling timetable will be released soon on the official portal.

Online registration has been postponed. The new schedule will be announced at a later date,” the official website informed.

The TS PGLCET counselling process involves multiple steps, beginning with online registration on the official portal, followed by payment of the processing fee to confirm the application. Candidates must then upload their personal identification documents along with academic certificates for verification. Once verified, applicants can exercise their web options by selecting preferred courses and colleges. Seat allotment will be done based on merit, category, and institutional availability.

To confirm their allotted seats, candidates will have to pay the online admission fee and download the acknowledgment card. They must then report to the allotted college with original certificates and an acknowledgment for final verification. After the institution verifies the submitted documents, candidates can download the official allotment order, which will serve as confirmation of admission.

With the postponement now in place, students are urged to stay updated with the latest notifications to avoid missing any deadlines once the revised counselling schedule is published.

