TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Registration window closes today- Direct link here

The Anna University will close the registration window for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 on February 26, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for TANCET, CEET PG can find the direct link through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the schedule, the TANCET 2025 examination will be held on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses. CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses. The TANCET exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG will be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm. The TANCET hall ticket will be available for download on March 8, 2025.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu Click on TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a printout of the same for further use

The application fee for TANCET is Rs 1000 for other category candidates and Rs 500 for SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu and application fee for CEETA PG is Rs 1800 for other category candidates and Rs 900 for SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Direct Link