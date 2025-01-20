Anna University

TANCET 2025: Application begins on 24 January at tancet.annauniv.edu- Details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2025
17:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the mentioned official website- tancet.annauniv.edu and view the notification
The online application process will begin on January 24 and end on February 21

The Anna University issued the notification for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) at tancet.annauniv.edu. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the mentioned official website and view the notification.

The online application process will begin on January 24 and end on February 21. The university has also released the notification for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) PG 2025. This exam is for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses. Applications for CEETA PG 2025 will be accepted between January 24 and February 21.

The TANCET MCA exam will take place on March 22 forenoon and the MBA exam will be conducted on March 22 afternoon and the CEETA PG exam will be conducted on March 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

TANCET 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Go to the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu
  2. Click on the TANCET or CEETA PG 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. Complete the registration process and log in to your account
  4. Fill out the application form
  5. Upload documents and pay the fee
  6. Submit your form and save the confirmation page

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2025
17:02 PM
Anna University TANCET 2025
Similar stories
BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Re-exam Answer Key Issued at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Know Last Date to. . .

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC to Issue NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Tomorrow- Details. . .

Odisha Police

Odisha Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for 933 SI vacancies commences- Details . . .

NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Dates Announced - Check Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- P. . .

BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- P. . .

Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from

BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Re-exam Answer Key Issued at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Know Last Date to. . .

IIT Madras

IIT Madras & CMC Vellore develop affordable indigenous Robot for hand rehabilitation

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC to Issue NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Tomorrow- Details. . .