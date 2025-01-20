TANCET 2025: Application begins on 24 January at tancet.annauniv.edu- Details here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can visit the mentioned official website- tancet.annauniv.edu and view the notification The online application process will begin on January 24 and end on February 21

The Anna University issued the notification for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) at tancet.annauniv.edu. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the mentioned official website and view the notification.

The online application process will begin on January 24 and end on February 21. The university has also released the notification for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) PG 2025. This exam is for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses. Applications for CEETA PG 2025 will be accepted between January 24 and February 21.

The TANCET MCA exam will take place on March 22 forenoon and the MBA exam will be conducted on March 22 afternoon and the CEETA PG exam will be conducted on March 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

TANCET 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the TANCET or CEETA PG 2025 registration link available on the home page Complete the registration process and log in to your account Fill out the application form Upload documents and pay the fee Submit your form and save the confirmation page

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.