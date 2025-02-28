Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test Admit Card 2025 Issued at trb.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the TNSET exam can download their admit cards from the official website at trb.tn.gov.in According to the schedule, the TNSET CBT mode of examination will be held on March 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2025

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) issued the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) admit card 2025. Candidates who have applied for the TNSET exam can download their admit cards from the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the TNSET CBT mode of examination is scheduled to be held on March 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The examination will consist of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The examination duration is for 3 hours. The board has also released the practice test link to familiarise the candidates with computer-based examinations for both Paper I and Paper II.

The official website reads, "Teachers Recruitment Board now releases the Admit Card for the candidates who have applied for the said examination. Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the examination centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination. Candidates are also instructed to go through all the instructions in the Admit card and follow them without fail."

TN SET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of TRB TN- trb.tn.gov.in Click on the TNSET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen Check the admit card and download the page Take a printout of the same for further use

TN SET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link