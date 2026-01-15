Symbiosis International University to Declare SLAT 2026 Results Today; Know Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the LLB entrance examination can check and download their results from the official website, slat-test.org The SLAT 2026 examination was conducted on December 20 and 28

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will declare the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2026 results today, January 15, after 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the LLB entrance examination can check and download their results from the official website, slat-test.org.

The SLAT 2026 examination was conducted on December 20 and 28. To access the result, candidates must log in using their SLAT ID or registered email ID and password. The result will be released in PDF format.

The SLAT 2026 result PDF will contain key details including the candidate’s name, roll number, section-wise scores, overall raw score, and overall percentile, along with other relevant information.

Candidates who qualify the SLAT 2026 entrance exam will be required to appear for the next stages of the LLB admission process, which include the Personal Interaction (PI) round.

The SLAT 2026 scores will be accepted by various institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), including Symbiosis Law School (SLS) campuses in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, and Nagpur.