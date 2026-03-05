IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Session: Registration Deadline Extended for ODL Applicants

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2026
11:10 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration for the January 2026 academic session.
Candidates can apply through the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration for the January 2026 academic session. Students seeking admission to programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes can now complete their re-registration process until March 15, 2026.

Candidates can apply through the official website, ignou.ac.in. As per the university’s notification, applicants are required to pay a late fee of ₹200 along with the prescribed programme fee while submitting the re-registration form.

The registration portal is accessible to both Indian and international students. Earlier, the deadline for the January 2026 session was set for January 31, 2026, which was subsequently extended to February 15. The extension applies to all notified programmes under the January 2026 cycle, except for semester-based and certificate courses, which are not covered under this registration window.

To complete the registration process, candidates should visit the official IGNOU website and select the ‘Re-registration’ link available on the homepage. Applicants must log in using their registered IGNOU user ID, password, and security pin.

After logging in, candidates are required to fill out the January 2026 application form, select the desired course, and verify all entered details. The next step involves payment of the registration fee along with the ₹200 late fee through online payment modes. Once the form is submitted successfully, candidates are advised to download and retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Students enrolling in ODL programmes for the January 2026 session must upload essential documents during the application process. These include a scanned passport-size photograph, signature, educational qualification certificates, and experience certificates, wherever applicable. Candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, or OBC must also upload valid category certificates to claim applicable benefits.

IGNOU Open and Distance Learning Registration Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)
