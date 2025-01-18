NTA

SWAYAM July Result 2024 Declared at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jan 2025
15:31 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced SWAYAM July Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for July 2024-Semester Exams of the courses held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can check the results on the official website of SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

The SWAYAM July examination was held on December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024, at 270 centres in 249 cities across the country. A total of 64877 candidates appeared for the SWAYAM July examination, 63288 of whom appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and 1589 for the Hybrid mode (CBT + Paper Pen mode).

According to the official notice, results in respect of the balance courses whose exam was held in Hybrid mode are under process and will be published in due course and will be intimated separately through public notice.

SWAYAM July Result 2024: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website of SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/
  2. Click on SWAYAM July Result 2024 scorecard link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Take a printout of the same for further use

SWAYAM July Result 2024: Direct Link

Last updated on 18 Jan 2025
15:32 PM
NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Results out
