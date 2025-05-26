Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Review NEET-PG 2025 Shift Format Amid Fairness Concerns

PTI
PTI
Posted on 26 May 2025
13:58 PM

File Image

Summary
A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of the lawyer and said that the plea will be listed for hearing soon
The plea, challenging the conduct of NEET-PG exam in two shifts, said it has the potential for unfairness due to varying difficulty levels between shifts

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging a decision of the National Board of Examination to hold the NEET-PG exam in two shifts.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG), 2025, will be conducted on June 15, in two shifts on a computer-based platform. Its results will be declared by July 15.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of the lawyer and said that the plea will be listed for hearing soon.

On May 23, the bench had said that the plea will be listed for hearing next week and it was not. The lawyer pointed it out again on Monday.

"The bench said it would list the matter this week. It is extremely urgent. The admit cards will be issued on June 2," the lawyer said.

It will be listed in a day or two, the CJI said.

The bench had on May 5 sought a response from the NBE, National Medical Council, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the plea.

Recently, the top court delivered a verdict issuing a slew of directions to stop seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and directed publication of raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formulae of the exam.

The plea, challenging the conduct of NEET-PG exam in two shifts, said it has the potential for unfairness due to varying difficulty levels between shifts.

It seeks direction to the NBE to conduct the exam in a single shift to maintain "just, fair, reasonable and equitable" grounds of competition for all the candidates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 26 May 2025
13:59 PM
Supreme Court SC NEET PG 2025 NBE
