NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Soon? SC to Hear Transparency Plea Regarding Answer Key on Sept 4

Posted on 03 Sep 2025
10:32 AM

Summary
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea seeking greater transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on September 4.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea seeking greater transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on September 4. The petitioners had urged an urgent hearing, pointing out that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the admission process for All India Quota (AIQ) seats on or after September 5.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by aspirants soon after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced its decision to release the NEET PG answer key. While the move was initially welcomed by students and medical associations, concerns grew after the board clarified it would not publish the complete set of questions.

On August 21, the NBEMS had declared that, for the first time, it would release the NEET PG answer key along with a response sheet and questions. However, the board later rolled back on this announcement, stating that only Question IDs would be shared instead of the full set of questions.

Doctors and aspirants argued that this approach was “not transparent enough,” as merely providing Question IDs, answer keys, and responses marked against a master set of the paper would make the disclosure “non-verifiable” for the average candidate, thereby undermining transparency in a high-stakes national exam.

The petition noted that since MCC has already issued a notice about the commencement of AIQ seat availability from September 5, any delay in addressing the matter could render the plea infructuous. The case has now been referred to Justice Pardiwala’s bench, as a previous order concerning examination transparency was passed by him.

Meanwhile, with the NEET PG 2025 results and AIQ merit list already declared, candidates are awaiting the official counselling schedule, which will soon be announced by MCC on its website, mcc.nic.in.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
10:34 AM
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Answer Key NEET counselling
