Supreme Court of India to recruit 90 Law Clerk cum Research Associates - Know how to apply

Are you someone looking for a Government Job? Well, here's some good news for you. The Supreme Court of India has initiated a recruitment process to recruit for the positions of Law Clerk cum Research Associates.

A total of 90 candidates will be recruited through this process. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website of the Supreme Court of India, sci.gov.in, from January 14 onwards.

The last date for submission of Online applications s February 7, 2025 and the exam will be conducted on March 9, 2025.

Educational Qualification

The Candidate must possess a Bachelor Degree in Law from any recognised institute.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age of 20 to 32 years as on February 2, 2025.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500