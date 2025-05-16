Students at IIM Ranchi Record a 33% Increase in Highest Domestic CTC Compared to Last Year

Summary The highest annual package secured by an MBA student reached ?50.39 lakhs per annum During the campus placement drive, the highest number of job offers were extended by companies in the BFSI and Fintech sectors

IIM Ranchi marks 15 years of academic excellence and institutional growth. Reflecting its consistent progress, the institute has achieved a remarkable improvement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), climbing to the 17th position in 2024 from 24th in 2023. The academic session 2024-25 is particularly noteworthy, symbolizing a period of transformative achievements and continued commitment to excellence in management education. Students across its MBA, MBA-Human Resource (HR), and MBA-Business Analytics (BA) programmes have achieved remarkable success in final placements. These students have not only secured highest CTC packages in domestic organizations but have also madetheir mark with multi-national companies.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with the support of Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, the Final Placement Report 2024-25 was released. The event was also attended by Dean of Academics Prof. Tanushree Dutta, Chairperson of Corporate Relations Prof. Rajeev Verma, and former Chairperson of Corporate Relations Prof. Varun Elembilassery, along with other faculty members and staff of the institution.

Final Placement Report 2024-25

The final placement report indicates an exceptional performance by the students of the batch 2023-2025 compared to previous batches. Notably, 96 unique companies offered opportunities to students across all three programmes. Students placed in domestic companies achieved a remarkable 33% increase in the highest domestic CTC compared to the previous year. The average CTC of top 10 percentile also saw a significant rise of 7.7% across all programmes. Furthermore, the top 25 percentile offers witnessed a 6.6% increase in the average CTC compared to the preceding year. The Corporate Relations team at IIM Ranchi proactively visited 110 new companies during the academic session, encouraging their collaboration and participation. 89 Industry leaders delivered Leadership Talks in campus. Additionally, 119 companies provided students with virtual live projects.

MBA Student Lands Highest Annual Package of ₹50.39 Lakhs

Among the students who participated in the campus placement drive, 59% were freshers and 31% were female students. 81 companies extended placement offers to MBA students. The highest annual package secured by an MBA student reached ₹50.39 lakhs per annum. The top-performing 25% of students achieved an average annual package of ₹26.79 lakhs. The overall average annual package for MBA students stood at ₹19.29 lakhs. Additionally, 19.8% of MBA students received pre-placement offers (PPOs), with an average annual package of ₹20.85 lakhs.

30% of MBA-HR Students Receive Pre-Placement Offers

Among the students from MBA-HR programme who participated in the campus placement drive, 30% secured pre-placement offers. The average annual package under the pre-placement offers was ₹20.96 lakhs. The highest annual package secured by a student in the MBA-HR programme reached ₹35.30 lakhs. The top-performing 25%ile achieved an average annual package of ₹22.87 lakhs. The overall average annual package for MBA-HR students was ₹19.02 lakhs.

43.48% of MBA-BA Students Placed in BFSI & Fintech Sector

A significant 43.48% of students from the MBA-BA programme were placed in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Fintech Sector. Furthermore, there was a substantial 25.9% increase in the number of recruiting companies. The highest annual package secured by an MBA-BA student was ₹27.94 lakhs. The top-performing 25%ile of students achieved an average annual package of ₹26.07 lakhs. The overall average annual package for MBA-BA students was ₹19.86 lakhs.

Banking, Finance, Insurance, and Fintech Companies Extend Maximum Job Offers

During the campus placement drive, the highest number of job offers were extended by companies in the BFSI and Fintech sectors. These included both domestic and multinational corporations. Students also secured placements in Consulting and Professional Services, E-commerce and Technology, FMCG, IT, Manufacturing, and other industrial segments. Notably, there was a 33.33% increase in the number of companies in the Strategy and Consulting domain participating in the placement drive, and the number of PPO offers in sales and marketing domain increased by 28.6%, compared to the previous year.

In these companies, MBA students were recruited for roles such as Tech Consulting Analyst, Data and AI Consulting, Functional Consulting, Tech Strategy, and Strategy Consultant. Additionally, companies selected students for various other positions, including Commercial Banking Risk, Business Analyst, Project Manager, Control Management Analyst, Marketing Research Manager, B2B Sales and Account Manager, among others.

Prominent companies such as American Express, Accenture, Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Atomberg, Capgemini, Cifdac, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum, DE Shaw & Co., Cognizant, Deloitte, GAIL (India) Ltd., GSK, HSBC, Havells, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra, McDonald's, Orix, Titan, Vedanta, Wells Fargo, Wipro, and numerous other organizations participated in the placement drive, extending offers to the institute's students.

Benefit of Multidisciplinary Courses

While releasing the placement report, Prof. Deepak Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, emphasized that the students benefited from their exposure to multidisciplinary courses during their placement. This approach is prioritized for final-year students to ensure their holistic development, aligning with market demands for versatile professionals. Under the specialization and multidisciplinary course framework, students gain expertise in over two dozen subjects, including Advanced Positive Psychology for Managers, Banking and Finance Inclusion, Bottom of the Pyramid and Rural Marketing, Consumer Behavior, Cooperative and Competitive Strategies, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Logistics and Warehouse Management, The Art, Craft and Science of Management, AI Application in Marketing, AI Strategy, Strategic HRM, Design Thinking and Innovation, among others. This comprehensive training equips students with the managerial acumen to effectively address future challenges within organizations.