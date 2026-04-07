Maharashtra government

MAHACET to Issue MHT CET 2026 Hall Tickets for PCM Group Today; Exams Begin From April 11

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2026
14:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org
The admit card will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s exam centre, venue address, date, shift timing, and district

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is set to release the MHT CET Admit Card 2026 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, April 7. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org.

The admit card will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s exam centre, venue address, date, shift timing, and district. Authorities have advised candidates to carefully verify all details and download the document well in advance of the examination.

As per the official schedule, the MHT CET 2026 PCM examination will be conducted between April 11 and April 20, excluding April 12. The test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm — across multiple centres in Maharashtra. The examination will be conducted in online (computer-based) mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the entrance test will be organised in two attempts. The first attempt will take place from April 11 to April 26, while the second attempt is scheduled from May 10 to May 17, 2026, giving candidates an opportunity to improve their scores.

Candidates can also access their exam city slip, which provides advance information about the allotted exam city. To download it, applicants need to log in to the official portal using their credentials and follow the instructions available on the homepage.

The release of the admit card marks a crucial step ahead of the state-level engineering entrance examination, which sees participation from thousands of aspirants each year seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses across Maharashtra.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2026
14:10 PM
Maharashtra government Admit Card
Similar stories
WBPSC Recruitment

WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Released Along With Cut-Off; 322 Candidates Make Final Meri. . .

RPSC

Rajasthan SI Exam 2021 Cancelled Over Fraud, Impersonation; PIL Reference Dropped

MBOSE

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Out - Check Meghalaya Class 10 Toppers, Merit List and Pass Pe. . .

GPAT 2026

GPAT Result 2026 Declared, 5362 Students Qualify: Link and Category-Wise Cutoffs Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBPSC Recruitment

WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Released Along With Cut-Off; 322 Candidates Make Final Meri. . .

RPSC

Rajasthan SI Exam 2021 Cancelled Over Fraud, Impersonation; PIL Reference Dropped

MBOSE

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Out - Check Meghalaya Class 10 Toppers, Merit List and Pass Pe. . .

GPAT 2026

GPAT Result 2026 Declared, 5362 Students Qualify: Link and Category-Wise Cutoffs Here

fund cut: Will Mair (right) with a colleague at his lab  
Trump administration

Then came the email: Experiences of a Harvard researcher in Trump’s America

PSTET 2025

PSTET Result 2026 Announced! Check Paper 1, 2 Full Merit List and Download Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality