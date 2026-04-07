MAHACET to Issue MHT CET 2026 Hall Tickets for PCM Group Today; Exams Begin From April 11

Summary Candidates appearing for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org The admit card will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s exam centre, venue address, date, shift timing, and district

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is set to release the MHT CET Admit Card 2026 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, April 7. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org.

The admit card will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s exam centre, venue address, date, shift timing, and district. Authorities have advised candidates to carefully verify all details and download the document well in advance of the examination.

As per the official schedule, the MHT CET 2026 PCM examination will be conducted between April 11 and April 20, excluding April 12. The test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm — across multiple centres in Maharashtra. The examination will be conducted in online (computer-based) mode.

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In addition, the entrance test will be organised in two attempts. The first attempt will take place from April 11 to April 26, while the second attempt is scheduled from May 10 to May 17, 2026, giving candidates an opportunity to improve their scores.

Candidates can also access their exam city slip, which provides advance information about the allotted exam city. To download it, applicants need to log in to the official portal using their credentials and follow the instructions available on the homepage.

The release of the admit card marks a crucial step ahead of the state-level engineering entrance examination, which sees participation from thousands of aspirants each year seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses across Maharashtra.