MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCM Dates Revised to Avoid Clash with UPSC, NATA: City Slip Re-download Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
10:20 AM

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Summary
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially revised the examination schedule for the MHT CET 2026 PCM group.
The revised dates aim to ensure that candidates do not miss out on opportunities due to overlapping exam schedules.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially revised the examination schedule for the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group following multiple representations from students regarding clashes with other major national-level entrance examinations. The revised dates aim to ensure that candidates do not miss out on opportunities due to overlapping exam schedules.

As per the latest update, the MHT CET 2026 PCM examination will now be conducted from April 11 to April 20, 2026. However, there will be no examination held on April 12, which was part of the earlier schedule. The exam originally planned for April 12 has now been postponed to April 20. Previously, the PCM exams were slated to take place between April 11 and April 19.

The decision to revise the schedule was taken to avoid conflicts with prominent examinations such as the UPSC NDA and NA (I) 2026, UPSC CDS (I) 2026, and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2026 Phase 1, all of which are scheduled on April 12. A significant number of aspirants had reported scheduling overlaps, prompting the authorities to make the necessary adjustments.

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In line with the updated schedule, candidates who have already downloaded their city intimation slips are required to access the official candidate portal from April 5 onwards to obtain the revised version. The city intimation slip provides key information such as the exam district and the allotted exam date, helping students plan their travel arrangements accordingly.

Additionally, the State CET Cell has instructed candidates to re-download their MHT CET 2026 admit cards on April 7. The hall ticket will contain detailed information, including the exact examination centre, address, date, and district. Students must ensure they refer only to the latest documents to avoid any confusion.

To download both the revised city intimation slip and the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website, log in using their registered email ID and password, and access the relevant links on the portal.

Officials have clarified that while the exam dates have been revised, there is no change in the allotted exam city. Candidates are advised to carefully check the updated documents and stay informed through official announcements.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
10:21 AM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Exam dates exam city allotment
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