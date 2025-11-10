SBI

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Likely in November; Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

Summary
Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the mains
This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts across various SBI branches

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to conduct the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 in November 2025. While the exact date and time for the examination have not yet been announced, the Bank has confirmed through its detailed notification that the Main Examination for Junior Associate posts will be held tentatively in November. Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the mains.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam will carry a total of 200 marks with 190 objective-type questions to be answered within 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper will be divided into four sections — General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. Each section will have a specific time limit, and candidates must manage their time accordingly.

There will be negative marking in the objective tests — 1/4th of the marks assigned to each question will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates must secure minimum aggregate marks as decided by the Bank to qualify for selection. However, no minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual sections, and sectional cut-offs will not be maintained. A 5% relaxation in qualifying marks is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, featuring 100 questions — 30 from English, 35 from Numerical Ability, and 35 from Reasoning Ability — with a total duration of one hour. The prelims result was declared on November 4, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts across various SBI branches. Once the mains exam date is finalized, SBI will release the admit cards on its official website — sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for updates.

